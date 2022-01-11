Shyam Singha Roy 17 days Worldwide Collections – Above Average

Shyam Singha Roy 17 days collections

Shyam Singha Roy after its third weekend as collected a worldwide distributor share of 22.50 Cr. The film is an above-average venture at the box office and a relief for Nani as his earlier theatrical release (Gang Leader) was a flop. The film did well on weekends but the business on weekdays was low. Due to the Crackdown on theatres by the AP government the producer has gone for an own release and that saved the buyers. The film did well Overseas with a gross of over 815 thousand dollars in the USA.

17 days Worldwide Collections

Area17 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst weekend worldwide collectionsopening Day AP/TS Collections
Nizam8Cr4.82 Cr1.65 Cr
Ceeded2.40cr1.45 Cr0.60 Cr
UA2.10Cr1.35 Cr0.50 Cr
Guntur1.25Cr0.77 Cr0.26 Cr
East1.05Cr0.48 Cr0.15 Cr
West0.90Cr0.45 Cr0.16 Cr
Krishna1.03Cr0.56 Cr0.18 Cr
Nellore0.65Cr0.40 Cr0.16 Cr
Total17.38Cr10.28 Cr3.66 Cr
ROI1.70Cr1.15 Cr
Overseas3.40Cr2 Cr
Worldwide22.48Cr13.43 Cr

