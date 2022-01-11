Shyam Singha Roy 17 days Worldwide Collections – Above Average

Shyam Singha Roy after its third weekend as collected a worldwide distributor share of 22.50 Cr. The film is an above-average venture at the box office and a relief for Nani as his earlier theatrical release (Gang Leader) was a flop. The film did well on weekends but the business on weekdays was low. Due to the Crackdown on theatres by the AP government the producer has gone for an own release and that saved the buyers. The film did well Overseas with a gross of over 815 thousand dollars in the USA.

17 days Worldwide Collections

Area 17 days Worldwide Collections First weekend worldwide collections opening Day AP/TS Collections Nizam 8Cr 4.82 Cr 1.65 Cr Ceeded 2.40cr 1.45 Cr 0.60 Cr UA 2.10Cr 1.35 Cr 0.50 Cr Guntur 1.25Cr 0.77 Cr 0.26 Cr East 1.05Cr 0.48 Cr 0.15 Cr West 0.90Cr 0.45 Cr 0.16 Cr Krishna 1.03Cr 0.56 Cr 0.18 Cr Nellore 0.65Cr 0.40 Cr 0.16 Cr Total 17.38Cr 10.28 Cr 3.66 Cr ROI 1.70Cr 1.15 Cr Overseas 3.40Cr 2 Cr Worldwide 22.48Cr 13.43 Cr