Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalized

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is known as the Nightingale of India has been hospitalized after she was tested positive for Covid-19. She is currently being treated in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in ICU. Lata Mangeshkar has mild symptoms and she has been kept in ICU for precautionary reasons considering her age. The 92-year-old singer recorded more than 1000 songs in her career.

Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the hospital on Saturday night and the doctors confirmed that she is suffering from pneumonia as well as coronavirus. Her niece Rachana informed the media about her health. The doctors wanted Lata Mangeshkar to get admitted to ICU for constant medical care. Wishing Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery.