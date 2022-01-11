A small relief for AP Theatres

The government of Andhra Pradesh announced 50 percent occupancy in theatres and imposed night curfews from 11 PM till 5 AM. This turned out to be a huge blow for the Sankranthi releases as the theatres across Andhra Pradesh can screen just three shows. The government revised the rule of night curfew and lifted it till January 18th considering the Sankranthi season.

However, the rule of 50 percent occupancy in theatres will be implemented without any changes. The theatres in AP can screen four shows till January 17th. Bangarraju, Rowdy Boys and Hero are the films that will release during the Sankranthi holiday season.