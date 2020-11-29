Ajay Devgn back to the sets of RRR

RRR is one of the most prestigious Indian films that is in the shooting mode. Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn will be seen in a crucial role in the film. He already completed a major portion of his shoot in a schedule before the lockdown. He received a warm welcome from the team of RRR. The actor once again flew down to Hyderabad for the shoot of RRR. Ajay Devgn will be shooting all the pending portions in this schedule which commences from tomorrow.

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be pairing up for RRR and they would be seen during the flashback episodes of RRR. NTR and Ram Charan took small breaks from the shoot and they are expected to return back to the sets next week. Alia Bhatt will join the sets of RRR in December. Olivia Morris is the other leading lady in this periodic drama. RRR will have its release in all the Indian languages and an official release date is expected next year.