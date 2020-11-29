It’s ‘Gully boys’ KCR-KTR versus ‘Delhi boys’ Modi-Shah

The campaign slogans turned curious and hard hitting in the GHMC elections. The whole campaign marked a heated exchange between the TRS and the BJP, while the Congress went on commenting on a hidden deal between KCR-KTR and Modi-Shah. Interestingly, the Congress started saying that it was only because of the TRS that the Bharatiya Janata Party was growing in Hyderabad city limits.

The BJP roped in Modi and Shah and projected their image to win over the voters. The saffron party sought to appeal to the Hindu voters with its leaders visiting temples and wearing tilak all the time. They ruled out the TRS regime as a corrupt, family rule which was responsible for encroachments on nalas that caused havoc during recent heavy rains.

On its part, the TRS has begun the slogan ‘Gully boys Vs Delhi boys’. TRS star campaigner KT Rama Rao is constantly asking the voters whether they want the Gully boys who are immediately available to them locally or the Delhi boys who stay far away and are inaccessible.

KTR is pushing the Delhi boys slogan into the voters as the BJP became heavily dependent on Modi’s visit and Amit Shah’s road show. On its part, the BJP is hitting hard on the KCR-KTR family rule.