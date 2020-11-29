YCP uses Covid fear to say no to ‘media point’ in Assembly

Different Governments are using Coronavirus excuse in different ways to show their power over the people. In Andhra Pradesh, the YCP Government has been facing allegations of discrimination in applying the Covid restrictions. Now, the Government is once again using the virus excuse to stick to its stand that there should be no media point in the Assembly premises during the session beginning from Monday.

Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has already issued orders for not setting up any media point and also for continuing the ban on a section of the media. Obviously, the media not wholly favourable to the ruling party was banned from covering the House proceedings.

However, the issue of banning even the media point has become a major controversy. The TDP has brought a lot of pressure saying that the Government was depriving the people of their democratic right to watch how their elected representatives were debating the problems they were facing.

Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikant Reddy has straight away clarified that there is no question of allowing the media point in view of the Coronavirus threat. He just said that Chandrababu was staying far away from the State but was just raising meaningless issues.