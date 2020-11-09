Ajay Devgn inks an interesting deal with Amazon Prime

The digital platforms Amazon Prime and Netflix are slowly making their waves in the Indian circuits. Along with making a solid impact with the digital shows, they are slowly producing web series along with films. Several Bollywood actors are in talks and signed deals with the digital platforms to join hands with them. The latest one to join the list is Ajay Devgn. The top actor signed a five-film deal with Amazon Prime. Ajay Devgn is currently in his best phase and his recent offerings raked huge money.

This is said to be the second-biggest deal of the country after Salman Khan’s deal with Amazon. The details about the projects will be announced soon by Amazon Prime and some of them are under discussion stages. Ajay Devgn recently announced that he would direct Big B Amitabh Bachchan in his next film May Day. Ajay Devgn is also making his debut into digital space with a web series which is titled Luther and it would be screened on Disney Plus Hotstar. He will be seen essaying a crucial role in the country’s biggest motion picture RRR.