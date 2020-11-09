Megastar Chiranjeevi tested positive for Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll across the country. Megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest one to join the list who was tested positive for coronavirus. Chiranjeevi is all set to resume the shoot of Acharya from today. As a precautionary measure, the entire movie unit underwent coronavirus tests. For Chiranjeevi, the result is positive. The actor himself revealed the news informing that he had no symptoms of coronavirus. He is currently in home quarantine and Chiranjeevi requested everyone who met him in the past 4-5 days to get the coronavirus test done.

Chiranjeevi along with Nagarjuna met Telangana Chief Minister KCR to hand over the cheques for the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. With Chiranjeevi tested positive for coronavirus, the shoot of Acharya is kept on hold. Koratala Siva is the director of this social drama which is aimed for release next year. Matinee Entertainments are the producers.