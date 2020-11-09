Chiranjeevi’s coronavirus shock for KCR, Ram Charan and Nag

Megastar Chiranjeevi left everyone in deep shock after he announced that he is tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is currently in home quarantine. Three days ago, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna met Telangana Chief Minister KCR. The released pictures showed that KCR, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna had no masks during the meeting. Soon after this, Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan participated in Green India Challenge yesterday in his Hyderabad residence.

Chiranjeevi along with Charan and Telangana MP Santosh Kumar posed for the pictures and are spotted together without masks. The pictures are now viral across the social media circles. Chiranjeevi urged all the people who are in contact with him to get the coronavirus tests done. Charan is shooting for RRR currently and this may impact the shoot of the film if Charan tests positive for coronavirus. Nag recently completed the shoot of Wild Dog and he is shooting for Bigg Boss 4. All the celebrities who met Chiranjeevi are currently tensed.