Tamannaah’s 11th Hour

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has been in talks for several projects. She even inked a deal with Telugu digital platform Aha for a celebrity talk show. Going with the latest update, Tamannaah is all set to make her digital debut with 11th Hour. PSV Garudavega fame Praveen Sattaru directed this project. 11th Hour will start streaming on Aha soon and the first look poster of the film is out today. More details about 11th Hour will be unfolded on November 13th. U Pradeep is the producer of 11th Hour. Tamannaah recovered from coronavirus completely and she returned back work recently.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.