Central team visits Guntur district

An inter-ministerial team from the Centre on Monday has visited the flood-hit areas in the Krishna district.

During the visit, the team assessed the situation in the rain and flood-affected areas in Guntur. The team was represented by officials from agriculture, finance, department of Water Resources, Power, Road Transport and Highways and Rural Development.

The Central team toured the flood-affected agriculture and horticulture fields in Kolluru and Bhattiprolu mandals of Guntur district.

District collector A. Md. Imtiaz gave a detailed presentation on the crop loss in Guntur district with a power-point presentation, photo exhibition. He told the central team that roads and power installations suffered severe damage while standing crops on thousands of acres were destroyed.

The district collector has apprised the central team of the extent of crop damaged. He told the officials that crops were damaged in 17,000 hectares of the crop was damaged in agricultural fields, while 8,000 hectares of horticultural crops were affected. The district collector submitted a detailed report on crop damage to the Central team.

The central team visit comes in the wake of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting that a team be sent to the state to enumerate the losses caused by torrential rains and floods. The Chief Minister had sought Rs 2,250 crore as immediate flood relief. As per preliminary estimates, the state suffered damage to the tune of Rs 4,450 crore due to the deluge from October 9 to 13 and the consequent flooding.

