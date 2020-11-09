Rana Daggubati’s Dheerudu

Tollywood’s handsome hunk Rana Daggubati is occupied with enough work. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Rana Daggubati lined up a series of films and he also finalized the scripts for his production house Suresh Productions. The actor is currently shooting for Viraata Parvam that is in the final stages. Rana Daggubati has Hiranyakashyapa but the project may not commence anytime soon. The actor has been holding talks with Gruham fame Milind Rau for a horror film which is based on black magic.

Dheerudu is the Telugu title considered for the film. This interesting film will be shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The shoot of Dheerudu is expected to commence early next year. Telugu veteran producer Achanta Gopinath will produce this film and Suresh Productions will present this project. Rana Daggubati is also in talks for one of the lead roles in Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and things will be finalized soon.