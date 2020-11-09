Somasila Project Phase II green signal

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday unveiled the foundation plaque in virtual mode from his Tadepalli camp office. The state government will accord priority for implementing all irrigation projects in a time-bound manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan made it clear that the top-most priority of the state government will be an adequate supply of irrigation and drinking water in the three regions of the state.

The Chief Minister stated that his government will complete six major irrigation projects in 2020-21. “Tenders will be soon called for the Chabolu reservoir in Nandyal. We will increase the capacity of the Somasila-Kandaleru canal. Our government understands the importance of irrigation like no other government,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said the second phase of the Somasila project will provide irrigation water to about 46,453 acres and drinking water for 2.5 lakh people in Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies. “Somasila project will provide irrigation water to 10,103 acres in Atmakur and 36,350 acres in Udayagiri. Prior to the 2019 elections, the previous TDP government has hurriedly announced to take up the Somasila project at a cost of Rs 527 crore, but had failed to take up any works,” he said.

Jagan also claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government saved public money to the tune of ₹68 crore through the reverse tendering process undertaken for the Somasila project. With works on the first phase of the Somasila project fast nearing completion, the Chief Minister assured to complete take the second phase without delays. “Vamsadhara Phase I, Vamsadhara Nagavalli river connectivity, Velugonda Phase 1, Avuku Tunnel Phase I, Sangam, Nellore Barrage works will be completed by next January. By 2022 Kharif season, we will complete the Polavaram project. Apart from the Polavaram project, this government is determined and committed to complete six major irrigation projects to end the water problems in Rayalaseema, Nellore, and Prakasam. The state government will not compromise on the water needs of the state,” Jagan said.

