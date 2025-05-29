x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Published on May 29, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life faces Karnataka Ban
image
Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history
image
Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan

Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Ajay Devgn has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in Indian 2

Kajol was spotted at the launch event for the trailer of her upcoming movie, Maa. During the event, she was questioned about her thoughts on the recent demand by new mothers within the film industry for an 8-hour work shift. Kajol expressed her support for the concept of shorter working hours, reinforcing her stance when Ajay Devgn remarked that many reasonable filmmakers would likely agree with this approach. This inquiry arose in the context of the ongoing conflict between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone, following the actress’s departure from the film Spirit. One significant factor contributing to her exit was her request for a 6-hour work shift, which was not well-received by the director.

When asked about the situation of new mothers in the film industry and their push for an 8-hour work schedule, Kajol declared her enthusiasm for the idea of reduced hours. Ajay Devgn chimed in, stating, “It’s not that people are against it. Many understand the need for it. Most conscientious filmmakers wouldn’t mind at all. In fact, aside from new mothers wanting to work for 8 hours, the trend of working 8-hour days has become prevalent for many. Ultimately, it varies from person to person, and the industry largely comprehends this.”

Deepika Padukone stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly awaited film, Spirit, leading to the official announcement of Triptii Dimri as the film’s new leading lady. Deepika was labeled “unprofessional” due to her requests, which included a 6-hour shift while caring for her newborn at home. Additionally, she demanded a significant payment of Rs 20 crore, a profit-sharing deal, and refused to perform her dialogues in Telugu. Creative disagreements and what were deemed “unreasonable” terms led to the replacement of Deepika Padukone. Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded strongly to the entire situation.

Next Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life faces Karnataka Ban Previous Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life faces Karnataka Ban
image
Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history

Latest

image
Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life faces Karnataka Ban
image
Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
Icon Star Allu Arjun is rewriting history
image
Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa
image
PoK Will Soon Merge With India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha gives clarity on new party

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black