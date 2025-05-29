Ajay Devgn takes a Dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kajol was spotted at the launch event for the trailer of her upcoming movie, Maa. During the event, she was questioned about her thoughts on the recent demand by new mothers within the film industry for an 8-hour work shift. Kajol expressed her support for the concept of shorter working hours, reinforcing her stance when Ajay Devgn remarked that many reasonable filmmakers would likely agree with this approach. This inquiry arose in the context of the ongoing conflict between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone, following the actress’s departure from the film Spirit. One significant factor contributing to her exit was her request for a 6-hour work shift, which was not well-received by the director.

When asked about the situation of new mothers in the film industry and their push for an 8-hour work schedule, Kajol declared her enthusiasm for the idea of reduced hours. Ajay Devgn chimed in, stating, “It’s not that people are against it. Many understand the need for it. Most conscientious filmmakers wouldn’t mind at all. In fact, aside from new mothers wanting to work for 8 hours, the trend of working 8-hour days has become prevalent for many. Ultimately, it varies from person to person, and the industry largely comprehends this.”

Deepika Padukone stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly awaited film, Spirit, leading to the official announcement of Triptii Dimri as the film’s new leading lady. Deepika was labeled “unprofessional” due to her requests, which included a 6-hour shift while caring for her newborn at home. Additionally, she demanded a significant payment of Rs 20 crore, a profit-sharing deal, and refused to perform her dialogues in Telugu. Creative disagreements and what were deemed “unreasonable” terms led to the replacement of Deepika Padukone. Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded strongly to the entire situation.