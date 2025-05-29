Chandrababu Roars at TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu declared that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was founded to bring real change to people’s lives, not just to chase power. Addressing a massive crowd at the Kadapa Mahanadu, he said, “The people have taught a lesson to those drunk on arrogance in the elections.” With Kadapa overflowing with supporters, he confidently stated that the TDP’s influence is now unstoppable across Andhra Pradesh.

About YS Jagan’s Governance

Taking a sharp dig at the previous YSRCP government, Naidu said, “Their administration is a textbook example of how NOT to govern.” He condemned the politics of violence and liquor, asserting that TDP’s only agenda is public welfare.

“I fear problems, not threats. My hardships are not for myself but for the people who believed in me,” he said, vowing to uplift the poor through systematic reforms.

About Land Issues

Chandrababu Naidu promised that all land disputes would be settled before the next Mahanadu. “TDP is the only party committed to social justice and re-engineering society for the better,” he said. He slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy for shutting down Anna Canteens, questioning, “Does Andhra need a leader who starves the poor?”

About Backward Classes

Highlighting the party’s commitment to Backward Classes, Naidu said,

“BCs are the backbone of TDP.” He also highlighted the party’s economic vision, ensuring wealth creation for all. “The Land Titling Act was a ploy to snatch people’s lands—we will undo this injustice,” he vowed.

About Clean Politics vs. Economic Terrorism

Chandrababu Naidu warned that “economic terrorists” disguised as politicians would face severe consequences. “Just as terrorism harms the nation, financial exploitation ruins the state,” he said, promising stringent action under “Operation Clean Politics.”

About Rayalaseema’s Development

The CM announced major projects for Rayalaseema, including the Kadapa Steel Plant by June 12, revival of the Annamayya Dam, and transforming the region into a horticulture hub. A 100-foot statue of Krishnadevaraya in Gandikota and temple tourism circuits were also promised.

About Youth

“I am with the youth. They are my strength and hope,” Chandrababu declared, announcing policies to generate 6 lakh jobs through ₹7.5 lakh crore investments. He reiterated plans to make AP a global knowledge economy hub, with work-from-home opportunities for lakhs.

About Record-Breaking Yoga Day Plans

The event began with tributes to NTR, and an emotional moment when senior leader Srinivas Reddy broke down receiving Chandrababu Naidu’s blessings. The CM also revealed plans for a world record on International Yoga Day (June 21), with 2 crore participants.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers praised Kadapa’s people for turning the Mahanadu into a “yellow tsunami.” The event set the stage for TDP’s “six revolutionary laws” to guide the party for the next 40 years.