Ajith Gifts Rs 12 lakhs BMW Superbike to a Rider

Sugat Satpathy, who organizes Thala Ajith’s bike tours was gifted a BMW Superbike worth Rs 12L by the actor. Sugat organized a complete northeast tour for Ajith and he was driving Duke 390 for years. Later Ajith promised one more Nepal and Bhutan ride for Sugat and on May 6th the duo completed their ride.

After the ride was completed, Ajith gifted him the superbike. A fan of AK shared the news on social media, by posting a picture of AK and Sugat. The warm gesture of Ajith Kumar once again proved his gentle heart. The news is viral now and Ajith was lauded by his fans on social media.

Sugat also shared the same through his Instagram account, he wrote,” As they say, nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the getaways that lead to new beginnings.

I got associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022. Taking myself out of my monotonous life, I knew deep inside this is what my soul craved for. New environment, super lovely people around. After a long, life seems to have a meaning. During the end of the same year, I got super lucky. I would say privileged to get in touch with Mr Ajith Kumar #ajithkumar , who is one of the biggest super star of Tamil movie industry. Also an avid biker who rides a Adventure bike with pure class. Later, I organised a complete North-east tour for him and was riding with him on my trustworthy years old Duke 390. Following the ride, he promised of doing one more tour of Nepal n Bhutan with me(part of his world tour plan). Which we completed Recently on 6th of may. Throughout the ride, we created many unforgettable memories, rode incredible miles, witnessed many beautiful sunsets and sunrises. They say you meet the nicest people on motorcycle. I’d say I met the best possible human being. Regardless the fame he has, i was star-strucked by his humbleness and happy-go-lucky aura. There’s a simple man behind the superstar willing to live life in the larger way! And by larger I don’t mean luxury but peace of mind. This F850gs right here, means so much to me rather than being just a motorcycle. It is gifted to me by him YES! IT’S A GIFT. from Anna to me, with lots of love. He didn’t think twice. He just wanted me to have this beautiful looking F850GS , capable enough to explore the globe. Words will fall short of the role this person has in my life but yes, we vibe the same tribe. He made me feel more like an elder brother who wishes only and only the best for me and expecting nothing in return. You’re the best, Anna! Can’t wait to munch more miles with you.”