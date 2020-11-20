Ajith injured on the sets of Valimai

Thala Ajith commenced the shoot of his next film Valimai recently and the shoot is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. The actor got injured on the sets of the film recently and he got the initial treatment done in Hyderabad. Ajith returned back to Chennai this morning and he informed the team of Valimai that he would return back to the sets of the film after a month. H Vinoth is directing this action entertainer and the plan was to complete the entire shoot by December.

With Ajith injured, the shoot of the film will be delayed. Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects is producing Valimai after the super success of Nerkonda Paarvai. Ajith suffered minor injuries during the shoot of an action episode in Ramoji Film City. Huma Qureshi is the leading lady and Tollywood actor Karthikeya is the lead antagonist. Valimai is aimed for summer 2021 release.