DSP slashes down his Remuneration

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the highest-paid music composer of Telugu cinema among the youngsters. His recent music albums received a mixed response. He even lost opportunities which left him worried. Directors like Koratala Siva who worked with DSP alone staged a hunt for other options. WithThaman delivering back to back musical blockbusters, DSP is left in self-defense mode. The young composer decided to prevent further damage and is focused on his upcoming projects. Devi Sri Prasad’s recent music album Uppena is a smashing hit. His fans are delighted saying that Uppena marks a perfect comeback for DSP.

Devi Sri Prasad also hinted that he is not much bothered about the paycheque and would be flexible as per the project and the budget. He even slashed down his remuneration for his upcoming movies. He is composing the music for Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa which is high on expectations. DSP is not in a hurry and he turned selective after the recent happenings. He will compose the music for F3, Ravi Teja’s Khiladi and couple of other projects. DSP aims for a strong comeback in 2021. Hope the young composer returns back with a bang.