Jagan to inaugurate Tungabhadra Pushkarams

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going to Kurnool district today to inaugurate the traditional and prestigious Tungabhadra river Puskharams. The CM will offer prayers and hold puja at the Sangalbagh Ghat. As part of this, the officials made tight security arrangements at the river front and along the roads leading there.

Considering the crowded atmosphere, the authorities have ordered for strict regulation during the Chief Minister’s visit. Only the Ministers and people’s representatives belonging to the Kurnool district would be allowed to take part in the CM event. Strict restrictions are being enforced in view of the Central guidelines for Coronavirus prevention.

As part of this, Jagan Reddy will leave his Tadepalli residence and arrive at the Gannavaram airport to go to Orvakal airport from where he will proceed to the Tungabhadra ghat. After taking part in the event, the Chief Minister will return to Tadepalli.

Only a few leaders and individuals were given a chance by the officials to meet the CM at Orvakal airport.