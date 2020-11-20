Sunil signs a OTT Film

Comedian turned lead actor Sunil tasted back to back hits but his career graph reached rock bottom after he shifted focus towards comic roles. His career was not satisfactory after which he started exploring new space. Sunil played the lead antagonist in Colour Photo and his performance received decent response. The actor is returning back to the lead role with his next and the shoot of the film commenced recently. Manasantha Nuvve fame VN Aditya is the director and the film is made on a strict budget.

Top producer Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are producing this interesting film which is aimed for a direct OTT release. The shoot will be completed in quick schedules and the release is planned for early next year. Anil Sunkara is already holding talks with a couple of digital giants and the deal would be closed soon. The production house is also lined up with a series of interesting projects with Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Sharwanand and Akhil.