GHMC polls: Will Jagan support TRS or BJP?

In 2014 elections, the YCP contested the Telangana elections but could not make considerable gains despite the huge YSR fan following in that State. Both the TDP and the YCP became marginalised because of their basically obvious Seemandhra origins. The TDP had some relief as it won AP in 2014 while the YCP lost in the very first attempt after its formation. Ever since, Jagan Reddy changed his plans and gradually withdrew his party from the Telangana political scene. There were reports that Jagan’s withdrawal was part of a secret deal with KCR to support each other in their common cause to outsmart Chandrababu Naidu.

Now, the situation has turned different. Not all is well between Jagan and KCR. For the TRS chief, his party is facing a stiff challenge from the BJP there. Jagan Reddy has certain compulsions to avoid rivalries or differences with Modi-Shah. As such, by avoiding Telangana or GHMC elections, AP CM is keeping his party in a safe zone. In 2018, Jagan party supported TRS.

But then, the questions are arising why the YCP chief is not fielding his party candidates in the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Seemandhra people are a deciding factor in some pockets in Hyderabad. Jagan party got landslide victory with 151 MLA seats in AP. Still, AP CM decided to avoid GHMC elections. Whom will he support secretly? BJP or TRS? Can he afford to be equidistant with both these parties?