Movie Review : Middle Class Melodies

Middle Class Melodies Review

Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Devarakonda is testing his luck for the second time with Middle Class Melodies after his debut film Dorasani. The actor plays a Guntur based youngster who aspires to run his food chain in the city and end up successful. Middle Class Melodies is directed by Vinod, a debutant and the selected premises are never explored. The real emotions lie in the middle-class families and the initial episodes hint that the film would have a heart touching emotional drama in the second half.

Middle Class Melodies is all about Raghava (Anand Devarakonda) who is an expert in making Bombay Chutney in his village. One fine day he feels that it’s time to move to the city and earn big bugs through a hotel business. The real struggles start once Raghava moves to the city and Middle Class Melodies is all about his challenges, the hurdles and about his love story with Sandhya (Varsha Bollamma).

The first half of Middle Class Melodies starts on a dull note and the first 40 minutes of the film offer nothing. The thread between the father and son looked completely impressive. In fact, this is the savior of the first half. Goparaju Ramana is a new find who shines in the role of Raghava’s father. He excelled in each and every scene with perfection. The love track should have taken enough care of and it looks bland and boring. Varsha Bollamma looks perfect as Sandhya but she has no scope to perform as the love story is quite boring. Chaitanya who played Raghava’s friend managed to generate some smiles.

Anand Devarakonda bettered himself but he should have taken enough care of his accent as he is spotted speaking in Telangana accent in a film that purely happens in the backdrop of Guntur. Middle Class Melodies offers simple entertainment and the production values looked grand. For a story like Middle Class Melodies, the second half of the film is crucial and the struggles of the protagonist should be portrayed well. The lead actor should bounce back in a right manner at the right time and all these episodes should be gripping. But in a surprise, these episodes are not convincing.

The climax portions are good and the film ends up on a happy note. The second half is strictly average and it is neither convincing nor disappointing. Sunny Kurapati’s cinematography work, the production values by Bhavya Creations along with the background score are the assets for the film. The editing work should have been better. Couple of songs are soothing and melodious. The premises are simple and the family episodes are good and will relate to the middle class families. The writing should have been better and so is the direction.

Verdict: Middle Class Melodies is good in parts and it makes a decent watch on the digital space. If the film released in theatres, the response would have been utterly disappointing. Watch it if you have ample free time.