CBI cracks the whip on illegal limestone mining: 25 places raided

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is cracking down on the illegal limestone mining in Andhra Pradesh.

Sleuths of the CBI on Thursday raided the residences of several people involved in illegal quarrying of limestone in parts of Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the CBI has raided 25 places, mainly Guntur and Hyderabad.

The searches were conducted at the premises of various private persons, including former TDP MLA of Gurazala constituency Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao.

The CBI raids have put the spotlight back on Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao against whom serious charges of illegal limestone mining were slapped.

The case was first probed by the CID which had submitted its report to the High Court. However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court later handed over the case to the CBI, acting on a public interest petition. Subsequently, the state government has entrusted more than 20 illegal limestone mining cases registered against the accused in Piduguralla and Dachepalli mandals of Guntur district to the CBI.

The CBI reportedly seized incriminating documents, mobile phones, and cash. CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said several lakh tonnes of limestone was conducted by the accused from 2014 to 2018.