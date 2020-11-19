Change of plans for Mahesh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu wanted to commence the first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in USA and the schedule will take place early next year. The team planned the schedules when the coronavirus is well in control in USA. The entire visa processings are completed, locations are locked and the schedules are planned. USA is now badly impacted by the second wave of coronavirus and the new cases reported in the past two weeks are alarming. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now puzzled about the USA schedule of the film.

Mahesh and his team will take a call in December about the USA schedule. If the wave of cases continues to be high, Parasuram and his team are in plans to start the shoot in India and will complete the episodes here. The USA schedule of the film will be pushed to a later date. The discussions and the alternate plans are currently being worked. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Thaman composes the music and Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, GMB Entertainment are the producers. The film releases during the second half of 2021.