Pic Talk: Rakul sizzles in a Bikini from her Maldives vacation

Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has been in news for the wrong reasons in recent months. But the actress kept calm and continued doing her work. The actress has been working for the past two months and wrapped up her current projects. Rakul flew to the Maldives and slipped into a bikini enjoying her vacation across the exotic locations of the islands. Rakul Preet looked relaxing in a green bikini feeling the breeze. Rakul Preet will next be seen in Vaishnav Tej’s film that completed shoot and will complete Nithiin’s Check.

