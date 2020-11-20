Vishnu Manchu, Sreenu Vaitla Film’s Exciting Announcement

Dhee directed by Sreenu Vaitla was first and major breakthrough for hero Vishnu Manchu. It indeed was a game changer for the entire cast and crew. While Sreenu Vaitla grabbed offers with star heroes, Vishnu became foremost choice for comedy and action entertainers.

After 13 years, the Dhee combo is back with another hilarious entertainer. Yes, Vishnu Manchu and Sreenu Vaitla will be joining hands for a film and an exciting update regarding it will be unveiled on November 23rd on the occasion of Vishnu’s birthday.

“‘Dhee’ one of the fav film for thousands of movie lovers. This film was a game changer for the entire cast and crew. It gave wave to a whole new slate of movies at that time. What could be better than ‘Dhee’ ?” announced Vishnu Manchu.