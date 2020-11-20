ABN RK unfit, Ramoji Rao unethical, Ramesh a politician: Vijayasai

Lot of public and media attention in Andhra Pradesh is now on the Polavaram project. The Government is forced to explain itself for alleged reduction in the dam height and in R&R package. Apparently embarrassed, Vijayasai targeted and attacked all the rival parties and media at one go.

The YCP MP clarified to them all the Polavaram works were going on at a faster pace. He said that a journalist should treat all politicians equal. That way, ABN Radhakrishna is unfit to be a journalist.

Vijayasai went on to say that Ramoji Rao was not ethical and he should try to follow some discipline. State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is acting like a politician. Nimmagadda is behaving as an agent of Chandrababu Naidu. No doubt, Nimmagadda will become the TDP working president after his retirement.