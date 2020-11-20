Kishan Reddy meets Pawan Kalyan

Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy and national president for Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s OBC Morcha K Laxman on Friday held hectic parleys with Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on the upcoming GHMC elections.

Pawan Kalyan extended complete support of his party in the civic elections. It is not clear if both the parties have arrived at an electoral alliance for the GHMC elections. Pawan Kalyan had already announced that his party is ready to contest December 1 elections to GHMC.

“We need visionary leaders to take the country to the next level of growth and development. I firmly believe that the visionary leadership of Narendra Modiji will steer the country on the developmental path. I appeal to all supporters of the Jana Sena Party to support the BJP and its policies. Not a single vote should not go any other way,” he said.

At a media conference after meeting Pawan Kalyan, Kishan Reddy stated the actor-turned-politician has expressed his willingness to work with the Telangana BJP in future, while appealing to to the people of twin cities to support its party candidates in the GHMC polls.

The last date for filing nominations for the GHMC elections has ended. So far, 537 candidates have filed the nominations.