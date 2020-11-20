Isn’t move to shift capital a mindless act: HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made serious observations on Jagan government’s move to shift capital from Amaravati to Vizag.

The High Court questioned the government counsel if shifting of capital from Amaravati to Vizag, not a mindless act. “Crores of money has been spent on the creation of capital in Amaravati. Is shifting of the capital not mindless,” the HC asked the government counsel.

Further, the HC observed that there was a growing criminalization of politics in Andhra Pradesh and there was an urgent need to curb it. “There is a need to save institutions from politicians with a criminal background,” the HC observed.

The HC was hearing a petition on the arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu at the Vizag airport. In March 2020, the court had pulled Director General of Police Gautam Sawang as to why the police served notices under Section 151 of the CrPC on Chandrababu Naidu when he visited Visakhapatnam as part of his Praja Chaitanya Yatra and why no action was taken against the officers who violated the law in issuing the notices.