TRS complaint to EC against Bandi Sanjay

Ahead of the GHMC elections, the TRS and the BJP are taking their battle to the election commission court.

After the letter was allegedly written by Bandi Sanjay Kumar to EC with an appeal to halt the flood relief work, the TRS on Friday complained to the election commission accusing the State BJP president of leveling unfounded allegations against TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a strongly worded letter, the TRS demanded that the EC take stringent action for spreading falsehood against the TRS Party and the Chief Minister. The TRS claimed that Bandi Sanjay Kumar called KCR a traitor and anti-national. “I appealed to the EC to take serious action against the BJP leader for making objectionable remarks against our Chief Minister. The BJP should desist from instigating people in the name of religion,” TRS MLC Palle Rajeswar Reddy said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had alleged that Bandi Sanjay Kumar has written to EC to halt the disbursement of Rs 10,000 to the flood victims in Hyderabad claiming that it influences the voters ahead of the GHMC polls. The BJP leader vehemently denied the same and challenged KCR to come to Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar and take an oath if KCR is speaking the truth. He even called the pink party leaders a bunch of monkeys spreading mischievous and misleading messages to the people by claiming that the letter was written by him. The SEC had already stalled the disbursal of the aid till December 4, citing that it violates the model code of conduct.