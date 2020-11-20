Gurumurthy likely nominee of YCP for Tirupati bypoll

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is once again giving top priority to his family’s unquestioned loyalist in selecting party nominee for Tirupati bypoll. Latest reports say that Jagan has almost decided to field Dr. Gurumurthy who has served his family and himself as well during his prolonged Padayatra across the State prior to the poll.

However, late MP Balli Durgaprasada Rao’s son and wife had also met the CM. It was being rumoured that the CM has offered their an MLC post afterwards. The sudden coming to the fore of Dr. Gurumurthy’s name has come as a big surprise for both the rival parties as well as the YCP insiders.

The candidate selections has come as a rude shock especially to the Pedda Reddys of Nellore district who have already been unhappy over the Jagan Reddy regime’s unwillingness to recognise their significance.

Already, the YCP Ministers have declared that whoever is the candidate, the party would make sure he will win the Tirupati bypoll.