“Deccan Spice” Bar & Lounge Grand Opening – Edison, New Jersey

There is reason for authentic Indian food lovers to rejoice. Come November 20th, the well renowned Deccan Spice is opening their flagship fine dining restaurant with a full service bar & lounge right off of Oaktree Road in the Little India area of Edison.

The interiors are impressive with a lot of luxe & space which will surely appease the discerning connoisseur. The red, blue & gold decor of the restaurant impart a regal character to the entire space. The bar features an extensive collection of fine wines & liquors from all around the country and the world well suited to the food menu.

The extensive menu features classic favorites like Old Delhi Butter Chicken to Natu Kodi Kura (Country Chicken Curry) to the Royal specialty, Goat Haleem. Apart from the meat options, there is a plethora of vegetarian & vegan menu options as well.

But the restaurantís true specialty lies in Deccan or Hyderabadi cuisine, known for dishes skillfully enhanced with spices & herbs. The menu also features many types of biryanis including Hyderabadi biryani with chicken, egg, vegetables or goat layered with rice & cooked in the oven in individual handis (metal cooking pot).

The restaurant & lounge aims to introduce Indian dining in NYC style interiors in a neighborhood starved for fine dining Indian restaurants. The opening of Deccan Spice Edison will be a welcome change in a year which has been marred by uncertain times for the restaurant industry as a whole.

The restaurant is also launching a new website with a refreshed look through which customers will be able to make reservations & place orders for takeout, curbside pickup as well as no-contact delivery.

Deccan Spice Edison promises to continue the legacy of authentic Hyderabadi cuisine in a much more modern setting. The restaurant is located at 153 Wood Ave Edison (Cross Street: Wood Ave & Oaktree Road).

Come and enjoy the fine Indian Cuisine lounge at Oak Tree Road, New Jersery.

For reservations, please click on the following link: https://bit.ly/Deccan-Reservation

To place online orders for pickup or delivery, please visit: www.DeccanSpice.com

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC