Pawan vows support to BJP despite no tie-up

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has made politically confusing statements on the issue of the alliances for the polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He has admitted that his party could not reach a tie-up with the BJP because of some communication gap. However, the Jana Sena Party would give its unconditional support to the BJP.

Senani further wished that the BJP emerge victorious in the GHMC polls. At the same time, he admitted that there was a lot of dissatisfaction among his party leaders and cadres about the latest development.

Pawan said that like in Andhra Pradesh, his party would continue to work with and for the Bharatiya Janata Party as before. In unavoidable circumstances, the Jana Sena had to give its support to the BJP in GHMC elections.

Interestingly, though there was no alliance, Pawan Kalyan has agreed to do campaign for the BJP in the GHMC polls. Union Minister Kishan Reddy has himself announced that both the parties would work together for strengthening the leadership of Modi.