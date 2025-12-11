x
Akhanda 2: An Acid Test for Boyapati

Published on December 11, 2025 by nymisha

Akhanda 2: An Acid Test for Boyapati

Akhanda 2, the sequel for the devotional mass entertainer is finally set for Friday release and the film will have paid premieres this night. Balakrishna will reprise the role of Aghora in the sequel too. Boyapati Srinu is the director of this massive attempt and Akhanda 2 is a crucial film for him. After Akhanda, he directed Skanda with Ram and it ended up as a disaster. Boyapati has to deliver it big with Akhanda 2 considering the financials involved and the expectations on the film.

Boyapati never failed with Balakrishna’s film though he has several flops in his career. If Akhanda 2 ends up as a super hit, the success will open doors for him to work with Icon Star Allu Arjun. For now, the discussions about the project are going on. The film’s success is also a crucial one for the producer 14 Reels Plus. Akhanda 2 has closed all the deals and the film features Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty playing other prominent roles.

