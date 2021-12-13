Akhanda breaches 60cr mark – 11 days worldwide collections

Akhanda has breached 60 cr share mark worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 60.50 cr by the end of second weekend. This is the first 60cr share film for the hero NBK. The film is into the safe zone for the ceded area buyers now apart from Nizam, Overseas. Andhra buyers are yet to enter into the safe zone and the film needs to do good business at least a week for that.

Area 11 days worldwide collections 8 Days Collections First weekend (4 days) Collections 2 days AP/TS Collections First Day Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 17.36 Cr 15.27Cr 12.05Cr 6.61 Cr 4.37Cr 12Cr Ceeded 12.65 Cr 11.10Cr 8.80Cr 5.10 Cr 3.25Cr 12Cr UA 5.30 Cr 4.63Cr 3.77Cr 2.08 Cr 1.39Cr Guntur 4.24 Cr 3.77Cr 3.24Cr 2.28 Cr 1.87Cr East 3.52 Cr 3.11Cr 2.55Cr 1.50 Cr 1.05Cr West 2.94 Cr 2.55Cr 2.04Cr 1.30 Cr 0.96Cr Krishna 3.20 Cr 2.77Cr 2.26Cr 1.24 Cr 0.81Cr Nellore 2.25 Cr 2Cr 1.70Cr 1.17 Cr 0.93Cr Andhra 45.20Cr 25 Cr ratio AP/TS 36.41 Cr 14.63Cr 49 Cr ROI 4.20 Cr 3.75Cr 3.10 Cr 4.50 Cr OS 4.80 Cr 4.40Cr 4 Cr 2.50 Cr Worldwide 60.46 Cr 43.51 Cr 56 Cr Total 53.35Cr 21.28 Cr