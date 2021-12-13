Akhanda breaches 60cr mark – 11 days worldwide collections

Akhanda has breached 60 cr share mark worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 60.50 cr by the end of second weekend. This is the first 60cr share film for the hero NBK. The film is into the safe zone for the ceded area buyers now apart from Nizam, Overseas. Andhra buyers are yet to enter into the safe zone and the film needs to do good business at least a week for that.

Area11 days worldwide collections8 Days CollectionsFirst weekend (4 days) Collections2 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Day CollectionsPre-Release Business
Nizam17.36 Cr15.27Cr12.05Cr6.61 Cr4.37Cr12Cr
Ceeded12.65 Cr11.10Cr8.80Cr5.10 Cr3.25Cr12Cr
UA5.30 Cr4.63Cr3.77Cr2.08 Cr1.39Cr
Guntur4.24 Cr3.77Cr3.24Cr2.28 Cr1.87Cr
East3.52 Cr3.11Cr2.55Cr1.50 Cr1.05Cr
West2.94 Cr2.55Cr2.04Cr1.30 Cr0.96Cr
Krishna3.20 Cr2.77Cr2.26Cr1.24 Cr0.81Cr
Nellore2.25 Cr2Cr1.70Cr1.17 Cr0.93Cr
Andhra 45.20Cr25 Cr ratio
AP/TS 36.41 Cr14.63Cr49 Cr
ROI 4.20 Cr3.75Cr3.10 Cr4.50 Cr
OS 4.80 Cr4.40Cr4 Cr2.50 Cr
Worldwide 60.46 Cr43.51 Cr56 Cr
Total53.35Cr21.28 Cr

