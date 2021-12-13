Akhanda breaches 60cr mark – 11 days worldwide collections

Akhanda has breached 60 cr share mark worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 60.50 cr by the end of second weekend. This is the first 60cr share film for the hero NBK. The film is into the safe zone for the ceded area buyers now apart from Nizam, Overseas. Andhra buyers are yet to enter into the safe zone and the film needs to do good business at least a week for that.
|Area
|11 days worldwide collections
|8 Days Collections
|First weekend (4 days) Collections
|2 days AP/TS Collections
|First Day Collections
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|17.36 Cr
|15.27Cr
|12.05Cr
|6.61 Cr
|4.37Cr
|12Cr
|Ceeded
|12.65 Cr
|11.10Cr
|8.80Cr
|5.10 Cr
|3.25Cr
|12Cr
|UA
|5.30 Cr
|4.63Cr
|3.77Cr
|2.08 Cr
|1.39Cr
|Guntur
|4.24 Cr
|3.77Cr
|3.24Cr
|2.28 Cr
|1.87Cr
|East
|3.52 Cr
|3.11Cr
|2.55Cr
|1.50 Cr
|1.05Cr
|West
|2.94 Cr
|2.55Cr
|2.04Cr
|1.30 Cr
|0.96Cr
|Krishna
|3.20 Cr
|2.77Cr
|2.26Cr
|1.24 Cr
|0.81Cr
|Nellore
|2.25 Cr
|2Cr
|1.70Cr
|1.17 Cr
|0.93Cr
|Andhra
|45.20Cr
|25 Cr ratio
|AP/TS
|36.41 Cr
|14.63Cr
|49 Cr
|ROI
|4.20 Cr
|3.75Cr
|3.10 Cr
|4.50 Cr
|OS
|4.80 Cr
|4.40Cr
|4 Cr
|2.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|60.46 Cr
|43.51 Cr
|56 Cr
|Total
|53.35Cr
|21.28 Cr