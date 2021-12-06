Akhanda First weekend (4 days) AP/TS Collections – Excellent

Akhanda has an excellent weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 36.50 Cr. The film is a breakeven venture already in Nizam but Andhra / Ceeded areas are yet to breakeven and need the film to perform well for the next week. Ticket rates are impacting the film in Andhra Pradesh. The film is likely to hold very well on weekdays.

AreaFirst weekend (4 days) Collections2 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Day CollectionsPre-Release Business
Nizam12.05Cr6.61 Cr4.37Cr12Cr
Ceeded8.80Cr5.10 Cr3.25Cr12Cr
UA3.77Cr2.08 Cr1.39Cr
Guntur3.24Cr2.28 Cr1.87Cr
East2.55Cr1.50 Cr1.05Cr
West2.04Cr1.30 Cr0.96Cr
Krishna2.26Cr1.24 Cr0.81Cr
Nellore1.70Cr1.17 Cr0.93Cr
Andhra 25 Cr ratio
AP/TS 14.63Cr49 Cr
ROI 4.50 Cr
OS 2.50 Cr
Worldwide 56 Cr
Total36.41Cr21.28 Cr

