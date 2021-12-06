Akhanda First weekend (4 days) AP/TS Collections – Excellent

Akhanda has an excellent weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 36.50 Cr. The film is a breakeven venture already in Nizam but Andhra / Ceeded areas are yet to breakeven and need the film to perform well for the next week. Ticket rates are impacting the film in Andhra Pradesh. The film is likely to hold very well on weekdays.
First weekend (4 days) AP/TS Collections
|Area
|First weekend (4 days) Collections
|2 days AP/TS Collections
|First Day Collections
|Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|12.05Cr
|6.61 Cr
|4.37Cr
|12Cr
|Ceeded
|8.80Cr
|5.10 Cr
|3.25Cr
|12Cr
|UA
|3.77Cr
|2.08 Cr
|1.39Cr
|Guntur
|3.24Cr
|2.28 Cr
|1.87Cr
|East
|2.55Cr
|1.50 Cr
|1.05Cr
|West
|2.04Cr
|1.30 Cr
|0.96Cr
|Krishna
|2.26Cr
|1.24 Cr
|0.81Cr
|Nellore
|1.70Cr
|1.17 Cr
|0.93Cr
|Andhra
|25 Cr ratio
|AP/TS
|14.63Cr
|49 Cr
|ROI
|4.50 Cr
|OS
|2.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|56 Cr
|Total
|36.41Cr
|21.28 Cr