Akhanda First weekend (4 days) AP/TS Collections – Excellent

Akhanda has an excellent weekend in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 36.50 Cr. The film is a breakeven venture already in Nizam but Andhra / Ceeded areas are yet to breakeven and need the film to perform well for the next week. Ticket rates are impacting the film in Andhra Pradesh. The film is likely to hold very well on weekdays.

First weekend (4 days) AP/TS Collections

Area First weekend (4 days) Collections 2 days AP/TS Collections First Day Collections Pre-Release Business Nizam 12.05Cr 6.61 Cr 4.37Cr 12Cr Ceeded 8.80Cr 5.10 Cr 3.25Cr 12Cr UA 3.77Cr 2.08 Cr 1.39Cr Guntur 3.24Cr 2.28 Cr 1.87Cr East 2.55Cr 1.50 Cr 1.05Cr West 2.04Cr 1.30 Cr 0.96Cr Krishna 2.26Cr 1.24 Cr 0.81Cr Nellore 1.70Cr 1.17 Cr 0.93Cr Andhra 25 Cr ratio AP/TS 14.63Cr 49 Cr ROI 4.50 Cr OS 2.50 Cr Worldwide 56 Cr Total 36.41Cr 21.28 Cr