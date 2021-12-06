Akhanda turns a Breather for Tollywood Biggies

All eyes are focused on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda as the film is the first biggie that released after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The film opened with a bang and the film reported extraordinary numbers exceeding all the expectations. Despite low ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh, the film reported huge numbers over the four-day weekend. The family crowds rushed to theatres from the day after the film received a positive response from the morning shows. The mass euphoria is now back to theatres with Akhanda.

Extra shows and screens are added all over on Saturday and Sunday to meet the demand for tickets. The Sunday second shows are usually dull but Akhanda remained super-strong in the night shows too. Akhanda also reported huge numbers across the international circuits. All the parties involved with Akhanda will be left in profits. A section of media has been defaming the film through several means but this did not have any impact on the numbers.

Akhanda is expected to end up as the biggest hit in Balakrishna’s career and turned out to be a breather for the upcoming Tollywood biggies like RRR and Pushpa. The audience once again proved that they are ready to watch the films in theatres if the content is impressive. Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and the film is bankrolled by Miryala Ravindar Reddy. Thaman’s resounding background score along with Balakrishna’s performance and Boyapati’s narration made the film a winner at the box-office.