Jacqueline Fernandez detained in Mumbai Airport

Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been under tracer in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The actress was questioned several times in the recent times by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate. The officials of ED issued a Lookout notice against Jacqueline Fernandez in relation to the money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez was on her way to Dubai for a show and the actress was stopped at the Mumbai airport last night.

A Look Out Circular was issued after which the Immigration officials stopped Jacqueline Fernandez. There are talks that Jacqueline Fernandez was detained and she will be taken to New Delhi for the further investigation today. There are reports that the Bollywood beauty received gifts worth Rs 10 crores from Sukesh. She is also dropped from Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu and is replaced with Nargis Fakhri. The latest reports say that Salman Khan is in plans to drop the actress from his upcoming movie.