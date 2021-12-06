Mahesh calls NTR the ‘Best Host’

Superstar Mahesh Babu attended as a Special guest for NTR’s show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The first season is coming to an end and Mahesh Babu is the last Special Guest for the show. The episode is telecasted last night on Gemini TV and it is packed with fun. When NTR asked Mahesh about hosting a show, the actor replied saying “Hosting naa valla kadhu, Nuvvu chestunnanduku hats off”. Mahesh clarified that he will never host a tv show.

Mahesh also called NTR the Best Host with great skills. NTR and Mahesh Babu discussed about films and the episode was entertaining. Mahesh Babu called up director Koratala Siva when given an option of ‘Video Call a Friend’. NTR is on a break and he will kick-start the promotions of RRR. He will join the sets of Koratala Siva’s film next year. Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film releases on April 1st.