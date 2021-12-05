Why T-movement leaders prefer BJP over TRS?

During Telangana statehood agitation, several leaders in TRS as well as in Telangana employees associations earned name as Telangana movement leaders with their active participation in Telangana statehood movement.

After formation of Telangana state and TRS coming to power in 2014, CM KCR picked few such leaders and made them MLAs, MLCs, ministers and also appointed few others in nominated posts.

TNGOs leaders Swamy Goud, Srinivas Goud, Deviprasad, other employees leaders like Vithal, Ghanta Chakrapani etc got plum posts in TRS government.

But slowly Telangana movement leaders are quitting TRS and joining BJP.

Swamy Goud was first to quit TRS and join BJP.

Now Vittal is also planning to join BJP raising questions why they are preferring BJP over TRS.

It is believed that they are joining BJP as they feel that they have no political future in TRS as TRS is already overcrowded with political leaders from all other parties and they don’t get TRS tickets to contest Assembly polls in 2023.

Since BJP is rising in Telangana after Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly by polls and is also facing a shortage of strong candidates in state, Telangana movement leaders feel that they have more political prospects in BJP than TRS.