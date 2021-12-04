Akhanda has an excellent hold on second day – 2 days AP/TS Collections

Akhanda has an excellent hold on the second day in the Telugu States as the film had collected a distributor share of 6.65 Cr. This is the highest second day collection for a NBK starrer. The film had 45-50% drop in worth collections (excluding hires and early morning shows) from its opening day which is excellent. Two days total of the film stands at 21.30 Cr. The film is expected to collect over 35 cr share in its extended weekend.

Below are the area wise 2 days Shares

AreaFirst Day CollectionsPre-Release Business 2 days AP/TS Collections
Nizam4.37Cr12Cr6.61 Cr
Ceeded3.25Cr12Cr5.10 Cr
UA1.39Cr2.08 Cr
Guntur1.87Cr2.28 Cr
East1.05Cr1.50 Cr
West0.96Cr1.30 Cr
Krishna0.81Cr1.24 Cr
Nellore0.93Cr1.17 Cr
Andhra 25 Cr ratio
AP/TS 14.63Cr49 Cr
ROI 4.50 Cr
OS 2.50 Cr
Worldwide 56 Cr
Total21.28 Cr

