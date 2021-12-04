S Thaman is in top-class form with his music and all his recent songs are chartbusters. He is currently composing the music and background score for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starter Bheemla Nayak. The latest single Adavi Thalli Maata is out today and it is one more impressive number from Thaman. Durrgavva and Sahiti Chaganti added life to the song with their vocals. Adavi Thalli Maata is a situational number that is emotional and the lyrics are well penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry.

Thaman continues his success streak with Adavi Thalli Maata song which is one more impressive number from the album. Directed by Saagar Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is announced for January 12th 2022 release. Nithya Menen is the leading lady and Samuthirakani will be seen in an important role. Pawan Kalyan plays a honest cop in this emotional entertainer and Rana Daggubati essays a role with negative shades. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Bheemla Nayak.