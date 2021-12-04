NBK’s Unstoppable Episode 3 is a Hilarious Watch

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s energy is just unmatchable in his first-ever talk show Unstoppable that is streaming on Aha. The first two episodes reported a record number of views and Balakrishna took a small break due to his shoulder injury. After a small break, the third episode of Unstoppable is now streaming on Aha. Veteran comedian Brahmanandam and successful director Anil Ravipudi attended the episode as special guests. The third episode is just hilarious and is the best episode till date.

Balakrishna is just unstoppable with his hosting skills. He made enough fun of Brahmanandam throughout and the guests are just flawless. Brahmanandam reprising NTR’s dialogues is a treat. Anil Ravipudi’s answers for Brahmanandam’s Memes are the highlight of the show. The trio also shared their experiences in their career. The 44- minute episode banks much on fun Balakrishna dominates the entire episode. Unstoppable first season has 12 episodes and Balakrishna is shooting for the upcoming episodes currently.