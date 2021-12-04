Exclusive: Tollywood all set to fight against AP Government

The Andhra Pradesh government is strict on its stand about the ticket pricing issue. Several big-ticket films are lined up in December and January and several Tollywood filmmakers approached the AP government to revise the GO. Despite several attempts, there is no change in the GO. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the entire Tollywood is all set to come on to a common stand very soon. All the actors, directors and filmmakers are all set to meet together to discuss about the further plan of action on the ticket pricing issue. A series of meetings are planned before they finalize their move. Tollywood remained patient and waited for the government to revise the GO but it never happened.

Tollywood is expected to lose big money if the ticket prices continue to remain low in AP. The situation is entirely different in Telangana as the government has been standing as a huge support for the film industry during this tough time. All the veteran and young actors will meet together very soon and the date will be finalized at the earliest. A set of celebrities are also in plans to meet AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy soon and explain to him about the loss for Telugu cinema. Though his appointment was sought several times, none of them got a chance to meet YS Jagan after the GO was issued. For the last time, they requested the appointment of YS Jagan.

The celebrities are also in plans to approach the AP High Court if the issue doesn’t get resolved soon. Movies like Pushpa, RRR and Radhe Shyam will suffer losses because of the AP ticket pricing. Some big plans are on and Tollywood is keen to fight against AP government if things do not turn favorable.