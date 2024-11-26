Akkineni fans and the family members have bigger news to celebrate. Nagarjuna’s elder son Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala and the wedding is planned to take place on December 4th in Annapurna Studios. Now, Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil Akkineni got engaged in a private affair. Nagarjuna himself broke the news and shared a lovely picture of the engaged couple. Akhil Akkineni is engaged to Zainab Ravdjee in a private affair.

“We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings” posted Nagarjuna on his official page. The wedding date is yet to be finalized. Akhil got engaged to Shriya Bhupal in 2006 and the duo decided to part ways even before the wedding took place. After the debacle of Agent, Akhil is on a break from a year and he will announce his new film very soon.