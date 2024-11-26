Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Tollywood veteran lyricist Kulasekhar breathed his last due to health issues in Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. He rose to fame and worked with Teja and RP Patnaik.The trio delivered some of the biggest hits in 2000s and they faded away. Kulasekhar worked with other directors and music composers and won a number of awards. He worked as a journalist and soon he joined as an assistant lyric writer for Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. He made his debut in Telugu cinema with Teja’s Chitram and the journey went on.

He also turned director and producer. With several failures, he was in a lot of financial stress and underwent mental pain. Kulasekhar is survived by his wife and two children. Tollywood celebrities expressed their grief on the demise of Kulasekhar. Rest in peace Kulasekhar garu.