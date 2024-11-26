x
Home > Movie News

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 Pushed Again

Published on November 26, 2024 by swathy

Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again

Don3

Bollywood young Superstar Ranveer Singh replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the third installment of Don. The real reasons for the replacement are not revealed. The film’s director Farhan Akhtar has been taking more time to complete the script and wrap up the pre-production work. The film was scheduled to head for shoot in January next year and things are planned perfectly. Now, the latest update is that the shoot of Don 3 is now pushed to June 2025 and the real reasons are not disclosed. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Excel Entertainment are the producers of Don 3.

Ranveer Singh recently commenced the shoot of Aditya Dhar’s action film which is also in discussion from a long time. The film was announced in July this year. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal will be seen in other important roles and the film is based on the real-life covert operations led by India’s current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

