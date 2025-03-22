Akhil Akkineni lines up an Entertainer?

Akhil Akkineni has been struggling with flops and he wasn’t seen after the debacle of Agent. The actor recently commenced the shoot of his next film directed by Murali Krishna Abburu and the film releases soon. Akhil Akkineni has been in talks for new projects and the latest development says that he has given his nod for his next film. Nandu, a co-writer of super hit film Samajavaragamana has been in direction trials from the past one year. He narrated a script to Venkatesh and the film got canceled in the last minute due to various reasons. Srinivasaa Chitturi is on board to produce this film.

Now, Nandu has narrated a script to Akhil Akkineni and got his formal nod. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer and if all goes well, the shoot commences this year. The team will make an official announcement soon. Akhil Akkineni is also in talks with UV Creations and the project got delayed and it is pushed to next year. Anil Reddy is the director of this big-budget periodic film. Akhil Akkineni is in plans to work on back-to-back films after a long break.