Varun Tej getting back to Work

Mega Prince Varun Tej is out of track and all his recent films ended up as massive disasters. His last film Matka brought him a lot of criticism and he is trolled for his script selection. He has been on a break from the past few months and he is all set to return back to work. Varun Tej will work with Merlapaka Gandhi in his next film and it is tentatively titled Korean Kanakaraju. The film will be launched tomorrow morning with a pooja ceremony and the regular shoot of the film will start from Monday.

Major schedules are planned in Korea and Vietnam along with Hyderabad. The film is said to be a full length entertainer with a horror backdrop. UV Creations in association with First Frame Entertainments are the producers. An announcement video has been shot on Varun Tej and Satya and it will be released tomorrow. Korean Kanakaraju will release this year. Varun Tej will then work with Vikram Sirikonda and the film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.