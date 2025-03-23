x
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Scared of BJP?

Published on March 23, 2025 by nymisha

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Scared of BJP?

Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to avoid criticising the BJP, as evidenced by his stance on the delimitation issue. He skipped the opposition meeting in Chennai, seemingly afraid of angering the BJP leadership.

Delimitation involves the redistribution of electoral constituencies based on population. The 2021 census was postponed due to COVID-19, and now the government plans to conduct it in 2026. Southern states worry this process might disadvantage them since their population growth is slower than northern states due to successful family planning policies.

Tamil Nadu CM DMK leader Stalin organized a meeting in Chennai to discuss delimitation concerns, inviting all opposition parties. Despite receiving a personal invitation delivered by Minister EV Velu, YS Jagan skipped the Saturday meeting. This decision is puzzling the YSRCP cadre since Jagan currently has ample time and could have used this opportunity to strengthen ties with opposition parties.

Earlier, Jagan had organized an event in Delhi complaining about violence against his party workers, which many opposition leaders attended showing solidarity. However, he mysteriously disconnected from the INDIA bloc afterwards, with many speculating that BJP leaders might have warned him against such alliances.

Instead of attending MK Stalin’s meeting, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Modi expressing gratitude for Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that delimitation would consider proportional seat increases for all states. This shows how cautious YS Jagan is with the BJP.

